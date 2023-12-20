Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 5: Britney Haynes eliminated

Tonight, Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 5 aired and with that, gave you a silly and pretty competitive hour. This show is completely unhinged at times, with us a getting somewhat-random musical performance in the middle of each episode.

With all of this being said, there were a lot of tough strategic decisions that were made over the course of the hour. First, Nicole ended up winning the Naughty or Nice Power and chose to sit Xavier out of the bizarre, random food-guessing challenge. (Once again, something that anyone could win — good job producers.) Taylor managed to pull that out, and she got a one-way ticket to the finale! However, she also had to pick someone else to join her. We were slightly surprised she took Nicole, largely because Britney did so bad in that particular challenge and could be just as easy to beat. As for not saving her ally Xavier, she needed him to beat Frankie.

This moved us straight into the second challenge, which was between Xavier, Frankie, and Britney. It was a memory competition all about the songs we’ve heard all season, and Frankie was able to advance. This led to Britney and Xavier facing off at the very end.

So, who won?

At first, it seemed like this was going to be a total runaway for Xavier, as he was far better at accumulating the pieces from his billboard. However, that changed when it came to putting said billboard together. Britney made up a ton of time!

Yet, it just wasn’t enough. It really just came down to a couple of a pieces but ultimately, Britney was eliminated and Xavier, yet again, survived Santa’s Showdown. The guy earned this spot in the finale!

Meanwhile, Britney won underwear and socks.

