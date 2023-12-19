The Buccaneers renewed for season 2; premiere date hopes

One week after The Buccaneers season 1 wrapped up at Apple TV+, we are pleased to say that there will 100% be more down the road.

In a statement today, it was officially confirmed that the young-adult drama will be back for more. The end of season 1 definitely set the stage for this, and of course we think that the streaming service wanted to deliver more content to this particular audience — a group that they are absolutely courting in some form.

In said statement (per TVLine), here is what creator Katherine Jakeways had to say about the future:

“It’s been a complete thrill to watch people all over the world fall in love with these characters, who’ve been brought to such vibrant life by our spectacular cast … We know Season 1 left audiences desperate to know what’s next for our buccaneers, so I’m absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to explore the further adventures of this smart, joyful, messy sisterhood.”

So when will the next batch of episodes premiere?

In a perfect world, we would have a chance to see them at the end of next year, especially when you sit back and think about the fact that this is not the sort of show that should take a lot of time to go through post-production. Realistically, though, we are moving through the rest of the off-season with the expectation that it could be early 2025 until we see it. We just know that with streaming services in general, everything tends to take a little bit longer than you would want.

Obviously, it feels right now like The Buccaneers is the sort of show that could end up lasting for a really long time, but we’ll have to see if that ends up being the case. Let’s just take it a season at a time.

