The Voice season 24 finale: Who won? Final results

Who won The Voice season 24? Within this article, absolutely we are happy to share with you some of the results.

Before we go any further here, though, we should start things off with a big reminder that this is a long show. Also, it is one that is full of a lot of filler content. If you are hoping for some quick announcement, you’re going to be disappointed.

Now, we have noted already that this is going to be one of the most unpredictable finales we’ve seen in quite some time and we mean it. Other than Jacquie Roar (who is clearly on the outside looking in), we honestly do think that everyone else still in the competition has a legitimate chance to win. Isn’t that an exciting thing to think about? It really could come down here to things like coach popularity and whether viewers like one genre over another. Lila Forde, Huntley, Mara Justine, and Ruby Leigh have all had their fair share of good moments throughout the past several weeks.

Remember this no matter the results: If you love someone in the finale, you really need to support them after the fact! The Voice is not a franchise with a great reputation of supporting their stars after the fact. Sure, we’d love nothing more than for that to change, but how can we be hopeful without any evidence?

The results

Be sure to come back here throughout the night, as we will be updating this page!

Related – Go ahead and get some further updates on The Voice from last night, including our take on some of the performances

Who were you rooting for to win The Voice season 24?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do, keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any further updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







