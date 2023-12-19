The Voice 24 finale: Is Mara Justine favorite after ‘Turning Tables’?

After what we saw on tonight’s The Voice 24 finale, are we in a spot where we can better predict what is going to happen from here on out?

Well, if nothing else, it does feel like we can say this: The competition is even more competitive now than we imagined it would be! We entered the night thinking that Huntley was the clear favorite but after Mara Justine’s work, we’re not so sure. Her “Turning Tables” cover was excellent, and a great reminder of the overall range in her voice.

It is interesting that Niall Horan is the reigning champ among the coaches and based on what we’ve seen, he stands a really good chance at a repeat. The only person who we think could surprise right now is Ruby Leigh because of the country vote.

In general, though, we do think the first part of The Voice 24 finale was missing a little bit of something. Does anyone else miss when they used to have the contestants out there doing either original songs or, at the very least, something akin to a winner’s single? This feels like one of those things that was cut over time for budgetary reasons and there has been a pretty big hole ever since.

Do we also wish this season of The Voice in general got more publicity, or that NBC actually tried to shake things up a little bit more? Absolutely, but nothing can be done about that at the moment. Really, the best thing that comes from watching it is getting to know a contestant or two and then following them in the real world. It doesn’t matter if they win or lose.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Voice 24, including some other discussions all about what’s ahead

What did you think about Mara Justine’s performance on The Voice 24 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead as we move into the rest of the season.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







