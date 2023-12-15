The Voice 24 finale: Keith Urban, Jelly Roll to perform

Tuesday night is going to bring The Voice 24 finale over on NBC — so what are you going to see? Who is going to perform?

It goes without saying, but there will be performances over the course of the night (starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time) featuring some of the artists still on the show. Meanwhile, there are a lot of big-name stars who will be stopping by as well. For more, just go ahead and check out some info courtesy of a press release now:

Season 24 of NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning competition series “The Voice” will conclude with special performances from Earth, Wind & Fire, Keith Urban, AJR, Jelly Roll, Tyla and Season 25 coaches Dan + Shay during the live show on Tuesday, Dec. 19 (9-11 p.m. ET/PT). Season 22 winner of “The Voice,” Bryce Leatherwood, will perform during the broadcast.

Will this be the sort of performance that lifts Leatherwood up to another level? That remains to be seen, but we do at least want to see the show give opportunities to some of its former contestants as often as possible. In general, we really just want to see some former winners go on to be big stars!

After all, remember that, at least for now, one of the biggest criticisms of this show as a franchise is that it is really about the coaches more than the competitors. If there was some more star power that came from the champions, then the credibility of the show overall could change — and we tend to think that matters to a pretty large degree.

We’ve said this before, but we do think that for now, the current favorite to win the show is Huntley. Will that happen? Song choice will matter a lot…

