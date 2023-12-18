Chicago Fire season 12, Chicago PD season 11 poster unveiled

With the premiere of Chicago Fire season 12 coming to NBC on Wednesday, January 17 alongside the rest of the franchise, there’s a lot to be psyched about!

So while you wait for all three shows to come back, why nice go ahead and see a poster featuring some of the major players? If you head over to TV Insider, you can see the crew from Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med all together in a way that feels both similar and different to posters that you have seen in the past.

We should go ahead and say this in simple terms: We don’t think that NBC is out to introduce some sort of revolutionary marketing for these shows moving forward, largely because there’s no real reason for that. To date, these series have all proven themselves to be incredibly successful already and with that in mind, we tend to think that the powers-that-be are working from the philosophy of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” That may be frustrating to some people out there and yet, at the same time, it makes a lot of sense. These are series that are clearly operating from a place of confidence.

While we expect that all three series are going to bring some good stuff to the table moving forward, we also should note that the simple theme of all of them may be saying goodbye in some various forms. When it comes to Chicago Fire and Chicago PD, we know that both are going to be losing major cast members before the seasons are over. Meanwhile, Chicago Med will be introducing a new character following the exit of Nick Gehlfuss at the end of last season. There is a lot of change ahead, so will viewers still watch?

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on Chicago Fire, including the latest from behind the scenes

What do you most want to see on Chicago Fire season 12, let alone the rest of the franchise at present?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







