Doctor Who season 14: Millie Gibson on Ncuti Gatwa

We don’t think that we necessarily have to tell you that Doctor Who season 14 is going to be fantastic and emotional. It’s a chance to see a brand-new Doctor in Ncuti Gatwa. Sure, we had a chance to see him briefly in the anniversary special, but now he is steering the Tardis! We are going to learn a lot more about him during the Christmas Special “The Church on Ruby Road,” but the same goes for his co-star in Millie Gibson. We’re going to see these two team up in some and exciting ways, and what we’ve enjoyed about the two of them right now is the sense of fun and energy we have seen from him.

For those who are curious, it also seems like Gatwa is even inspiring Gibson behind the scenes! In a new interview with The Times, Gibson reveals that she had a wonderful moment just watching her co-star perform for the aforementioned event:

“I wasn’t even on camera, so it was a wasted performance. He’s my Doctor now, and I think so many people will connect with him.”

Gibson also says in the feature that previously, her favorite Doctor was Matt Smith, which may also be the case for a lot of people out there. We do tend to think that for Doctor Who in particular, fans always gravitate towards the first Doctor they saw with any regularity. This is one of the reasons why Smith will also hold such a fond spot in our hearts, though we’ve come to love every other person who has took on the title in its own way.

Following the Christmas Special, you will see more of Gibson and Gatwa during season 14 proper. There’s a ton to look forward to here!

What are you most want to see from Millie Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa on Doctor Who season 14?

