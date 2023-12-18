Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 4 video: The next obstacle

Tonight on CBS you are going to have a chance to see Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 4 — want to know more about it?

Well, for starters, let’s remember that there are only six contestants left at this point, and that means the strategy will get all the more intense. How can you navigate yourself through to the finale? As of right now, it feels like we have multiple alliances and it’s hard for anyone to feel that safe. We’d argue that Josh is probably in the best spot right now, but almost anything can change at any given second.

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram Stories, you can see the latest preview for what is ahead on Big Brother Reindeer Games, including the return of a gear puzzle that we saw back on the flagship show in the past.

One of the things that this show has done a really good job at so far is coming up with challenges that truly feel equitable, where anyone could win regardless of their age, gender, or level of physical fitness. We know that season 25 came under fire big time for that, and we hope that what we are seeing here is some sort of response to this that could be applied to the future.

In general, can we just hope that the remainder of this holiday season is as fun as it’s been so far? We don’t want to go crazy with the hyperbole here, but it does absolutely feel like this is one of the more pleasant reality TV surprises of the year. Then again, our expectations ahead of time were so unbearably low!

What do you most want to see moving into Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 4 tonight?

