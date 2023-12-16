Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 4: The current favorite

Can you believe that we are already halfway through Big Brother Reindeer Games entering episode 4? We suppose that the first real revelation we have about the show is that it’s actually good — or, at least far better than we imagined! The casting has proven to be great as we’ve gotten drama, great competitions, and some fantastic camp humor.

Also, shouldn’t they just cast Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes in everything? Unfortunately, Danielle is already gone…

We do know that Big Brother Reindeer Games is in a lot of ways unpredictable, and there is no real way of getting around that. However, we should also say that we have a pretty surprising favorite to win the whole show on our mind right now: Josh Martinez.

Given how divisive the season 19 champ is, it would’ve been fairly easy to predict that he would be an early boot here. However, Josh has shown himself this season to be a great social player. Despite being in great physical shape, both Xavier and Frankie are thought of as bigger competition threats. Meanwhile, he’s got some other allies in the game — his deal with Britney kept him safe at Santa’s Showdown, and he also had an alliance at one point with Xavier, Taylor, and the newly-departed Danielle.

Who is going to go after Josh next? We just don’t see it! We also tend to think that he could win at the end of all of this. It would be rather ironic that despite his failures at winning The Challenge, he comes immediately back to Big Brother and wins again. We’ll see what happens here starting on Monday, when the next new episode is going to air.

