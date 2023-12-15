Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 4 preview: More chaos?

As we prepare for Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 4 on CBS, doesn’t it feel like things are going to get absolutely bonkers?

Just think — what we saw tonight was a pretty shocking Santa’s Showdown battle, one where Danielle Reyes ended up being eliminated after being thrown in there by Britney Haynes. This was a move that was largely thanks to Xavier, who claimed that she was his #1 ally. Why did he say that? He basically signed her death certificate within the game.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

So as we move into the next episode of the show airing Monday, it ultimately feels like we have some disparate groups facing off with each other. Britney and Nicole are close. Meanwhile, Xavier and Frankie may have a bond. Then, you have Josh and Taylor. There are some interwoven bonds here as well but in general, it feels like this is going to be really unpredictable from here on out.

Just on the basis of his versatility, we do tend to think right now that Frankie is the favorite to win — he’s good at pretty much everything, and there are people invested in keeping him. Xavier is also really strong, but it doesn’t feel like he’s got too many people willing to protect him and it’s easy to throw him into Santa’s Showdown at this point.

In the end, the biggest thing that we can say at present is just that Reindeer Games is actually a good bit better than we ever thought that it was going to be. Sure, it’s campy, but at the same time there is some legit strategy and people are playing pretty hard! Even though losing Danielle at this point hurts, at least she left with some money and a new generation of fans got to see her.

Related – Get some more news on tonight’s Big Brother Reindeer Games episode…

What are you the most excited to see moving into Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 4?

Go ahead and let us know know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







