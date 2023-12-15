Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 3: Danielle Reyes eliminated

We had a feeling that Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 3 was going to be bonkers based surely on the previews. Even still, this may be an instant reality TV classic.

Here’s something that is truly insane — this episode was actually crazier than a lot of what we actually get on Big Brother proper. Why were some of the good ideas saved for this?

Let’s summarize the early part of this episode pretty quickly: Nicole won the Jingle Bell Brawl and with that in mind, she got to choose a single person to send into Santa’s Showdown. From there, they had to get an ornament out of a maze in a short period of time. If they did it, they would then chose the next person to enter the showdown … where they would then have a minute less. Frankie did this with a ton of time to spare, which was 100% the plan. From there, he then picked Xavier, thinking that if he did come back, he’d be a possible ally since he gave him a chance to complete it.

Where things got more emotional here is when Xavier sent in Britney to do it, and she was instantly terrified. After all, she only had three and a half minutes to finish it! She begged Xavier not to throw her in there, but he also had no real reason to keep her safe.

Britney surviving this challenge has to go down as one of the greatest moments in the history of this franchise, especially when it comes to her crying and breaking down after the fact. “I’m crying in the candy cane forest” is iconic, right?

Unfortunately…

This episode marked the end of Danielle Reyes within the game. Xavier admitted that she was his top ally in the game, and that was the strategic mistake that caused this to happen. Taylor volunteered to do it! In the end, it just didn’t matter.

What did you think about the events of Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 3?

