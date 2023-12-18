Beacon 23 season 2 teaser: Is Aster returning?

As we prepare to see Beacon 23 season 2 on MGM+, why not take a first look at some of what lies ahead moving forward?

Following the season 1 finale, of course it makes all the sense in the world that you would want answers to some big questions. Is Aster really dead? Also, what was the message that she was trying to pass along?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Beacon 23 videos!

If you head over to The Hollywood Reporter, you can see a first-look teaser all about what lies ahead, one that suggests that in some way, Aster will still be around — though Halan is seeing her in the form of video footage rather than in-person. You also see her body being carried at some point. It is possible that she still somehow comes out of this alive, but we can’t say anything on that yet with absolute certainty.

So who is going to officially return in the upcoming season? Think in terms of Harmony, who will still be around in some form despite her splitting off from Aster at one point. At the end of the day, the AI’s allegiances have to lie with QTA first and foremost. They don’t have all that much of a choice.

Is season 2 going to give us answers to the rocks, “Milan,” or more about what the long-term future could be at the Beacon? We hope so!

Remember here that the show’s entire second season has already been filmed, so you don’t have to worry all that much about that. The larger question right now is tied to the premiere date. Our hope is that we’re going to see the next batch of episodes before the fall, but all we can say is that we’ll see it in 2024.

Related – Go ahead and get some further news right now on the Beacon 23 season 1 finale

What are you most excited to see moving into Beacon 23 season 2 at MGM+?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other great updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







