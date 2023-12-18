Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2: Show EP hopes for renewal

Heading into the first batch of episodes, we should note that we thought that Lawmen: Bass Reeves was going to be a one-season thing. As a matter of fact, our feeling was that if there was going to be another season, it would probably revolve around another legendary character from that time.

With that being said, is that really the case? Here’s where things get a little bit more interesting — if creator and showrunner Chad Feehan has his way, he would actually love to tell more stories. Here is more of what he had to say on the subject to TVLine:

“I’m also hopeful there’s an appetite for more Bass Reeves so we can explore some of those great stories from later in his life in another iteration … There’s definitely meat on the bone.”

In the end, we do tend to think that a lot of the future is going to depend pretty heavily on what both Paramount+ and star / executive producer David Oyelowo want out of the future. The season 1 finale did offer a certain measure of closure for the title character but at the same time, he’s certainly still alive! We would absolutely love to revisit him at some point, just to see him continue to take on some outlaws and make this world a better place.

For now, the biggest thing we can say is this: If you want to see more of Lawmen: Bass Reeves down the road, be sure to tell your friends to watch! This is one of those instances where every single viewer matters and you cannot take anything for granted.

One other factor that probably helps the show is simply the relationship between executive producer Taylor Sheridan and Paramount. The man seems to make hit after hit, and there isno sign of him stopping.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on Lawmen: Bass Reeves, including the end of season 1

Do you want to see a Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 featuring this character?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







