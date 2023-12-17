Survivor 45 finale: The most likely returning players

As we do prepare to see the Survivor 45 finale on CBS this weekend, why not discuss further returning players?

First things first here, we should note that there is no guarantee out there that a returning-player season for this show is coming, whether it be now or some other point in the near future. Do we want it? Potentially with the right cast, but we also don’t think that this sort of thing is essential. It feels like a good thing for a season 50, at least.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

Now, let’s at least look at the eight people the show could consider from these people. We don’t think all of these players will ever get a chance to come back, but we tend to think they will at least be considered in certain environments.

Sure Things

Dee Valladares – The best player so far this season by far. We can’t imagine a scenario where she is not brought back, provided that she’s interested.

Jake O’Kane – He may not have a ton of huge moves to date, but he is everything the producers of this show adore. He’s a huge personality with a great sense of humor and memorable confessionals.

Emily Flippen – She was the main narrator for a lot of the season, and we spent a lot of time in her story over time.

Possibilities

Bruce Perreault – Is he polarizing? Absolutely, but he brought a LOT of entertainment to this season. You could argue that this season was his second chance, but still.

Kaleb Gebrewold – Did he go home too soon? Maybe, but he was also incredibly likable and we do think the producers will have earmarked for something down the road.

Julie Alley – If she wins, her odds go up — but regardless, she was a really dynamic personality and we appreciate how hard she’s played as of late.

Longshots

Katurah Topps – If it is an all-winners season and she is the champ of season 45, we could envision it happening.

Drew Basile – Likewise, maybe he would come back if the show ever went back to the Heroes vs. Villains format. We don’t think he would have any issue owning himself as a villain.

Related –Get some more discussion entering the Survivor 45 finale right now

Who do you most want to see return from Survivor 45 on a future season?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







