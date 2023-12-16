NCIS: Hawaii season 3 spoilers: New LL Cool J photo!

As we prepare to see the NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere on CBS next year, why not take a new look behind the scenes?

If you head over to Vanessa Lachey’s official Instagram, you can see an image of herself as Jane Tennant alongside LL Cool J as Sam Hanna. For those who missed the news for whatever reason, the former NCIS: Los Angeles star is going to have a huge role on the upcoming season, recurring in multiple episodes. Sam told Tennant last season that he would be there if she needed help and with that, he is now around to lend a hand. Suffice it to say, we are pretty stoked to see what he is going to be bringing to the table coming up here!

As for the story ahead on NCIS: Hawaii season 3, our current sentiment is that it will be a fairly healthy mix of story-of-the-week plots and also something a little bit larger that threads through multiple episodes. Because the show is producing in total a smaller number of episodes this season amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it may cause there to be a larger arc that is easily included across the board. We will have to wait and see on that.

While we have not heard as of yet of any other NCIS: LA cast members popping up on the new show, we also would not be shocked if we get a reference or two to some of Sam’s fellow squad-mates. Wouldn’t it be nice to learn how Callen, Deeks, Kensi, or some other people are doing. Much like the crew out in New Orleans, these are all characters who still live and breathe within this world. Even if we don’t get to see them, we know that they are out there, presumably still fighting the good fight and doing just about everything that we could possibly want for them to do.

Remember that the NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere is currently scheduled for Monday, February 12 on CBS. Hopefully, we will have more news soon.

