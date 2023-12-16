A Murder at the End of the World season 2: Emma Corrin on future

With the finale of A Murder at the End of the World coming to Hulu in just a couple of days, why not discuss a season 2? Is there a chance that this is going to happen?

We are absolutely well-aware at the moment that this show has been billed already as a limited series. However, we have certainly seem plenty of examples already over the years of “limited series” that come back for more. Because of that, there is always hope … provided of course that Darby Hart survives. It’s hard to see more of this story without the character!

Luckily, what we can say for now is that Emma Corrin seems to be very much up for a return. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what they had to say:

“I would always love to play Darby again. She’s the most intriguing character to play, and I grew so much as an actor … hat is not to say there will be [more]; I haven’t heard anything. But I would love to [play her again], obviously.”

Most of the future of A Murder at the End of the World will come down to a couple of key components: How the show performs on Hulu and, beyond that, the desire from the creators to keep it going. In regards to the latter, we get the feeling that they would be interested if the right idea comes around, but we also tend to think that a certain amount of patience will be required.

