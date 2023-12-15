A Murder at the End of the World finale: Is it all about Zoomer?

As we do prepare ourselves to see the finale of A Murder at the End of the World on Hulu, don’t we have to focus on Zoomer?

At this point, let’s just say that there is a tangible reason to think about Lee and Andy’s kid as a key component to the end of this show. It seems like he is the primary motive behind every single thing that Andy is doing, whether it be trapping Lee or trying to ensure that he micromanages every single thing about the kid. Why do this? Is he just a protective father, or is there something more going on here?

If you have been reading here for a while now, then you are probably aware of one of our bigger theories for the season: That Zoomer is actually part-AI or has some sort of technology present within him that Andy is looking to protect. Or, that the murder is connected in some way to his helmet. Is Zoomer being controlled to be behind the murders? Is that too crazy?

The hardest thing to figure out about resolving the cases right now is simply trying to understand how someone could 1) know the retreat so well to be behind the killings and 2) have the motive to do all of it. Unless Zoomer is one of the biggest red herrings in recent memory, it is hard to imagine a scenario where the kid is not either directly or indirectly a part of this story. For now, we’re just ready to have answers … even if we have to wait a few more days in order to get them.

What do you most want to see moving into the finale for A Murder at the End of the World over on Hulu?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

