A Murder at the End of the World episode 7 (finale): Loose ends?

Next week on Hulu, you are going to have a chance to see A Murder at the End of the World episode 7, otherwise known as the big finale. Isn’t that exciting? We anticipate that there are going to be a lot of big reveals over the course of time here, especially when it comes to 1) who the killer is and 2) why they are doing what they’re doing.

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, we certainly think that there is something else worth wondering about, at least for the time being: Is every single loose end really going to be tied up? Or, will we still be thinking actively about a few different things after the fact? For now, it honestly feels as though both of these ideas are possible.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming videos on A MURDER AT THE END OF THE WORLD!

If we had to lean in one direction here for the finale, it is that the story of Darby Hart will reach at least a proper conclusion with answers. A Murder at the End of the World was designed to be a limited series from the start, so the identity of the killer is almost certainly going to be revealed. Meanwhile, we should also understand their motive as well as what the future holds for the survivors. In that sense, there shouldn’t be many loose ends.

With all of this being said, could we get a tease of another possible case on the horizon? We wouldn’t be shocked, mostly as a reminder for viewers that Darby’s work is far from done, even if it is wrapped up for her for the time. There are other challenges she could face and there is something exciting about that. Co-creator Brit Marling has still left open the possibility of doing more, if there is a way to plop Darby somewhere else in the world and with another case. We tend to think that a lot of it will come down to if there is a message to pass along beyond just a whodunnit. We’re not sure that is enough to make a season 2 attractive.

Related – Get some other information now entering the finale for A Murder at the End of the World

Do you think that the finale of A Murder at the End of the World will tie everything up?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming in the near future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







