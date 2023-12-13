A Murder at the End of the World episode 7: Clive Owen on reveal

The finale of A Murder at the End of the World is airing in just under one week’s time and with that, answers are coming! Are we finally going to learn the truth about the killer at Andy’s retreat? It sure looks like it.

Based on the end of this past episode, it certainly seems as though you could say that Andy himself is the top suspect, given that Lee’s story proves that he is capable of some dark stuff. Also, he certainly has David in a compromising position! With this being said, though, we do tend to think that there is room for a number of twists and turns ahead. After all, consider a couple of things here. Andy being a terrible person does not make him a murderer; also, if he was going to kill someone for the sake of keeping Zoomer in his life, wouldn’t he kill Lee?

Speaking to TV Insider, Clive Owen obviously would not give away who is responsible for the deaths of Bill, Rohan, and Sian; however, he did indicate that for the entirety of the series, he’s known where the story is going:

I obviously knew when I took the part. I had lots of long talks with Brit [Marling] and Zal [Batmanglij], so I knew where the thing was gonna head. But I think it’s a very cool idea, and I love where the whole thing ends up.

If the whole story was about Andy being the killer, would Owen really be that psyched? Knowing what we do about this show at present, it does feel fair to assume that there is another twist coming — and we tend to think the killer has some sort of technology-based motive. Just think about what we’ve seen for the bulk of the series!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

