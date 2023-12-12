A Murder at the End of the World episode 7 spoilers: Finale tease

Next week on Hulu, you are going to see A Murder at the End of the World episode 7 and with that, the end of the season. This was billed from the start as a limited series and with that in mind, we tend to think closure is ahead.

So who killed Bill, let alone everyone else this season? We know that this show has done its best to surprise us, while making us think at the same exact time. The finale, titled “Retreat,” should be the culmination of just about all of this. It seems as though everything at the end of the day here is really all about Zoomer more so than anything else. Is Andy, Evan, and possibly Todd really out there working to ensure that there is no escape plan? For now, it feels that way.

Below, you can check out the full A Murder at the End of the World episode 7 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

The remaining guests gather and discover the killer among them.

Now, we should note that there are really not too many guests left at this point … but what are they really going to do when they know the actual killer? Sure, there’s a part of this that comes with making sure justice is served. Beyond just that, though, there is another part of this story that is about making sure you get out of this situation alive … and we tend to think that this is pretty darn important right now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

