A Murder at the End of the World season 2: How could it work?

As we get closer to the end of A Murder at the End of the World season 1, we are in a spot where we’re thinking more about a season 2. How can we not? The first season proved to be both enormous entertaining and wildly successful, so why not hope for something more here?

For the time being, though, here’s what we can say: Nothing is altogether confirmed and beyond just that, we know that this was billed from the start to be a limited series. We are trying not to get our expectations too high for that exact reason.

What we can at least say with a certain measure of confidence is this: We want nothing more than to see more of Darby Hart if she makes it out of this season alive! We’re not sure a season 2 would even carry the same title as season 1, but we can envision a lot of different ways that this story could theoretically continue. Take, for starters, with her notoriety leading to someone else bringing her in for a case.

Is that a little too routine, though? We imagine that this could be one of the biggest fundamental challenges with doing a show like this: You have to find a way to make it different and unique. We don’t tend to think that the creative team here is altogether interested in just recreating something that we’ve seen on other shows; they will want to find a way to push the envelope.

With this in mind, we are prepared to be waiting a while to see a possible second season … if we end up getting it at all.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

