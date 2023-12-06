A Murder at the End of the World episode 6 promo: Will Darby live?

As we prepare to see A Murder at the End of the World episode 6 arrive on Hulu next week, there is one big question on our mind. Are we actually going to see Darby Hart survive the incident in the pool at the end of episode 5?

Based on what we have seen so far, it is easy to pontificate more of what is happening when it comes to Emma Corrin’s character. On the surface, it seems like she is going to drown, and that someone clearly lured her to the pool at the retreat in order to kill her. They used morse code, which is intriguing enough since this has been an important element of communication for the character all season.

If you visit the show’s official Hulu page, you can see a first-look promo for episode 6 under the “Extras” category. We’d love to say that this reveals that Darby survived, but the streaming service is keeping their cards close to the vest at the moment. Do we think she’s going to make it? Sure, largely because she is the main point-of-view character for this story. Even if she does make it, though, we do still have questions as to how she manages to make it happen.

As for the past…

This is actually where things get more interesting. In this part of the preview, we see Bill tell Darby that she is working too hard trying to find meaning in the Silver Doe case where there isn’t any. This feels close to what we saw with Andy in the last episode, telling Darby that she was thinking too much about Bill being a target when really, the murders could be a way to get to him. Does Darby need to think differently?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

