A Murder at the End of the World episode 6: Last before finale

Next week on Hulu you are going to have a chance to see A Murder at the End of the World episode 6, a critical one for many reasons. Not only is “Crime Seen” the penultimate episode of this particular story, but it also is one that will have a few different surprises baked within it. We could finally learn everything about the Silver Doe Killer in the past.

Meanwhile, is there a chance we’re going to learn the actual killer in the present? We do think there’s a good chance of that.

To the surprise of no one, Hulu isn’t sharing too much about A Murder at the End of the World episode 6 right now. All that we can really hand down at present is the synopsis below:

Darby uncovers the secret retreat within the retreat. In the past, she and Bill come face to face with the Silver Doe Killer

So, who is the killer?

As of right now, we do think that Lee Anderson is the lead suspect given how much she knew about the retreat, and how much easier it would be for her to orchestrate some of the perfect crimes. However, you can’t rule out some of the other residents like David and Oliver, especially if the plan here is to sabotage this for one reason or another.

One other interesting possibility? There could be someone on the staff, whether it be a Marius or a Todd, who has some sort of other ax to grind. Knowing what we do about co-creator Brit Marling, there is almost sure to be another big twist over the next couple of episodes. Prepare yourselves accordingly.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

