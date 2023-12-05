A Murder at the End of the World episode 5: Is Darby dead?

Episode 5 of A Murder at the End of the World absolutely contained a number of huge moments, and that was before the final minutes.

Can you really be shocked that Darby Hart is now facing a life-or-death situation? Personally, we can’t for a multitude of reasons. She was warned earlier in the episode against investigating the deaths of Rohan and Bill; over the course of this story, Sian also met her demise. A lot of the guests are dropping like flies, and Darby started to realize that the picture at the retreat is so much more complicated than she previously thought. As it turns out, it may not be a retreat at all! Instead, Andy may be building some sort of silo-like compound to serve as a bunker in the event of a climate-change catastrophe.

Of course, that’s not a secret to kill Darby over. What is, meanwhile, may be what she has uncovered about Lee Anderson, including a fake name and a dark wig that Andy does not seem to know about. She realizes that financially, there is some value in staying married to Andy … but what would destroying a lot of his plans get her? What about killing the biological father of her child? There seems to be so much that is spotty about her being the killer and yet, she has to be the lead suspect at present.

At the conclusion of this episode, Darby decodes a message to meet someone at the pool for information on a key conversation between Bill and David before the former died. She gets in the water, and the cliffhanger is her trying to stay afloat. Will she? Well, that’s the mystery that we’ve got at present.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

