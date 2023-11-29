A Murder at the End of the World episode 6: The Silver Doe Killer

First and foremost, we should note that A Murder at the End of the World episode 6 is still some time away. However, we do have confidence there’s a lot to be excited about! This is a chance to get some huge reveals in due time thanks to a new release from Hulu, including the possibility of a big Silver Doe Killer reveal.

If you have been wondering when we are going to see this character in action, let’s just say that the time is right about here!

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and share right now the official A Murder at the End of the World episode 6 synopsis:

Darby uncovers the secret retreat within the retreat. In the past, she and Bill come face to face with the Silver Doe Killer.

Obviously, the latter part is huge for those of you who have been wondering when we would be meeting this character in the flesh. Our hope here remains that this killer is somehow connected to what is going on at the retreat, though we also admit that this is a really difficult gambit to pull off. After all, wouldn’t Darby know if she was seeing the killer somewhere? At the moment, this feels at least like the most obvious thing.

Still, we wouldn’t be shocked if there are more connections between these two timelines than what is currently clear, largely because the whole purpose of a show like this should be delivering on that element of surprise. Why wouldn’t the powers-that-be want to do that in some shape or form?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

