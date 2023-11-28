A Murder at the End of the World episode 5: Will Darby survive?

As we prepare to see A Murder at the End of the World episode 5, it feels clear that everything is so much more intense than ever before.

So far, we have seen two guests at the retreat die in Rohan and Bill — meanwhile, for a brief period of time it seemed as though we were also going to be seeing the end of the road for Sian, as well. She’s still alive, and thanks to some new evidence, Darby may have a more obvious suspect than ever.

Before we get to that, let’s go ahead and share the full synopsis for episode 5 (titled “Crypt”) below:

Darby confronts her prime suspect only to find the tables turned and an unexpected alliance formed…Until someone else dies and her own life is threatened.

Without further ado now, let’s get back into why it is so abundantly clear, at least to us, that Andy is the most likely guilty party here. Remember first and foremost that he knows the retreat better than anyone, and he’s also continuously put himself at a distance so he cannot be questioned to anywhere near the same degree. Meanwhile, there is also the idea that Zoomer may actually be Bill’s son, which could create a motive there. Then, if Bill had told Rohan, another motive enters the chat. There’s a lot of sense behind this idea, but at the same time, there are still three episodes to go. Is this almost too obvious of an outcome for now? We tend to think so, and that could make the Lee idea all the more interesting. After all, remember for a moment here that this character has tried to make herself appear helpful and/or supportive. Is there a chance that this is all a component in an elaborate act? We wouldn’t be that shocked.

What do you think could be coming on A Murder at the End of the World episode 5?

