Beacon 23 season 2 premiere date hopes over at MGM+

Following the season 1 finale this weekend over at MGM+, what more can we say about Beacon 23 season 2? Is the series 100% coming back?

There are a lot of different things well-worth getting into in this piece, but let’s start by sharing some of the good news. After all, go ahead and know that the series is 100% coming back for more! This news was first confirmed many months ago, and as a matter of fact, the sci-fi series has already filmed its next batch of episodes. There is no real mystery here, so you don’t have to wonder about that. Instead, just wonder about what happened to Aster after that huge season 1 finale cliffhanger…

Without further ado, let’s get to talking about a possible premiere date here. Our feeling here for the time being is that new episodes could premiere as early as the summer or the fall of next year, but it will really come down to what MGM+ as a service wants. We have a hard time thinking that the show will bring new episodes to the table too soon, mostly so that they can space out some of their programming. With that being said, they don’t necessarily have to wait some extremely long period of time here!

Beyond season 2…

Is there going to be more? That’s where things get a little bit dicey. It is possible that the show does end up getting renewed for more, but it is far too early to tell. If you do love Beacon 23, the only advice that we can give you is rather clear: Be sure to recommend it to your friends! The more people who watch, the more likely it is that we’re going to get another batch of installments down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

