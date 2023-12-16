Walker season 4 filming officially underway!

If you have found yourselves extremely excited to see Walker season 4 for quite some time, we have news today that should make you rather thrilled. Production has officially kicked off on the latest batch of episodes!

Multiple cast members have now confirmed that the Jared Padalecki series has officially kicked off the latest batch of episodes and with that, we simply have to wait and see when a lot of them are going to be back. The CW has, in rather frustrating fashion, not disclosed all that much when it comes to a specific premiere date, but our hope is that a little bit more info will be revealed on that early next year. (More than likely, it will be back in the spring.)

As for what we can expect in general across the next batch of episodes, we are not necessarily expecting any sort of dramatic, seismic shift, mostly because there is no real need to think that we are going to get that. Instead, our general feeling is that the episodes are going to further along some relationships, while also giving the title character and others new challenges from both the present as well as the past.

Due to the AMPTP’s failures to resolve the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in a short period of time, Walker is going to be delivering a much smaller batch of episodes this time around than what we’ve seen in the past. For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope still that there is still going to be a handful of awesome stories crammed into a pretty short period of time. For now, we consider ourselves pretty optimistic. Just think of everything we’ve gotten so far!

Just remember to watch new Walker episodes live when the show comes back; with The CW under new ownership, it’s hard to predict the future!

