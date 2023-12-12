Walker season 4 premiere date: What’s happening at The CW?

Given that we are near the end of the year, of course it makes a good bit of sense to want news on a Walker season 4. Why wouldn’t you? The Jared Padalecki series still has a lot of stories to tell and, of course, we hope that we’re excited to see more of it.

Unfortunately, the folks at The CW put out some additional premiere dates today, and there’s a chance that you’ve seen that this show is not among them. So what in the world is going on here? Let’s just say that it’s complicated. Some of the premiere dates we got in here ran only until February, and that means that a March premiere date is still possible.

So why are we going to be waiting that long? Well, there are a couple of reasons why this may be the case.

1. The long SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes – Of course, these lasting so long is really due to the AMPTP not giving actors and writers a fair deal; otherwise, everything would have been more on-schedule.

2. The CW’s desire to likely run all episodes consecutively – If they wait until March in order to premiere the show, that does give them an ability to not have to deliver a lot of hiatuses right in the middle of the season. We don’t think that this is something that they really want.

In the end, we just hope that a lot of people who do love Walker continue to watch live, as that is really the only way to ensure that there is going to be a season 5 at some point in the future. We want to be optimistic here given Padalecki’s star power and also the fan base that is out there; yet, The CW is under new ownership now and by virtue of that, it is fair to say that things are a little bit more complicated.

What do you most want to see moving into Walker season 4?

