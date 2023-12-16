The White Lotus season 3: Elizabeth Banks wants on board!

Is Elizabeth Banks going to have a chance to be on The White Lotus season 3, or some other point down the line? Let’s put it this way — if the actress / director has it her way, she would absolutely be a part of the anthology moving forward.

In a recent appearance on Live! with Kelly and Mark in order to promote the upcoming movie Migration (fittingly written by Mike White), Banks proclaimed that she wanted nothing more to be cast and then killed on one of the seasons of the show. This led to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to joke that they were clearly White’s favorite talk show and with that, they should all make something happen.

Of course, it would be fun to see Banks appear on The White Lotus moving forward, even though we are largely convinced that you could say the same thing about just about any performer under the sun. Are there a lot of shows that have better casts? If so, it is hard to really think of them! One of the things that The White Lotus has done a great job at over the years is finding a way to explore different social relationships with humor but also intellectual challenges. We know that Banks can blend genres pretty effortlessly.

For those wondering, season 3 of the HBO hit is set to begin production in Thailand early next year. Early indications suggest that the next chapter is going to be themed around Eastern religion and spirituality, and we do get the sense it is going to be more ambitious than any beforehand. The only person confirmed to be a part of it right now is Natasha Rothwell, who we are hoping will reprise her role of Belinda from the first season of the show.

You can watch Banks’ recent talk-show appearance over here.

