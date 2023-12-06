The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: HBO cements window

For a good while now, we’ve gotten the sense that The White Lotus season 3 was going to be coming to HBO in 2025. After all, that’s what we had heard courtesy of network boss Casey Bloys!

Today, the network took another big move in opting to cement the start date further. After what we’ve seen now, there can be virtually no doubt as to when the show is coming back and in the end, we are happier for it.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the newly-released sizzle reel that confirms the 2025 return date. This is HBO making it clear that they have no plans to change anything — they want to bring the show back as soon as possible, and we wouldn’t be surprised at all if The White Lotus comes back in either January or February of that year.

After all, we tend to think that once upon a time, there was a plan for season 3 to premiere in 2024. What happened? The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike came in and delayed things. (Of course, the AMPTP would have been smart to pay everyone a fair deal earlier.)

What do we know right now?

Well, for starters, the latest chapter of the Mike White series is going to be set in Thailand and with that, we’re going to see some stories themed more around Eastern religion and spirituality. This is a chance for the show to tackle some things that we haven’t had a chance to see before, and we’re sure that the location is also going to influence a number of different things.

Based on early estimations, it looks like we are going to have a story that is bigger and more epic than ever. Let’s just hope now that it manages to live up to the hype.

