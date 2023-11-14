The White Lotus season 3 filming window reportedly revealed

Clearly, the folks at HBO are wasting no time at all when it comes to setting up a filming window for The White Lotus season 3. After all, we now have some more details! Not only that, but we tend to think that they give us a better sense of when the show could, at least in theory, be back.

According to Deadline, the third edition of the mostly-anthology series from Mike White is tentatively slated to begin filming in Thailand come early February. What does this mean? Well, it’s rather simple, as it helps to set the stage for a premiere date potentially in early 2025. HBO has already indicated that we are probably not getting it back next year, but it could help lead the way to other popular shows including The Last of Us and Euphoria. Or, it could air following one of them.

In addition to establishing the filming date, the aforementioned report also notes that The White Lotus season 3 is already in the process of casting a number of key roles. This means that moving forward, we’re going to get a much better sense of the sort of people White is able to bring on board. We do anticipate a lot of new faces, as we think that one of the fundamental purposes of this show is to establish something new every single time. However, there could be a couple of familiar faces who pop back here and there as well. In the second season, we got to see a lot more of Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya. Meanwhile, we already know that Natasha Rothwell is coming back in season 3, hopefully as the same character in Belinda who we saw back in season 2.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that this series manages to reach the rather massive expectations that are out there following the last two collections of episodes.

