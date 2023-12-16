American Horror Story: Delicate: Emma Roberts on Kim Kardashian

As we continue to wait for the return of American Horror Story: Delicate on FX, we are happy to hear from some of its stars! Also, we do find it rather fun hearing what a lot of people have to say about working with Kim Kardashian.

Given that the reality TV star is one of the biggest celebrities on the planet right now, it does feel fair to call this a pretty unique experience. However, at the same time you could also claim that it is totally atypical given that she is not well-known as an actress. Casting her was a risk but so far, it has proven to be a success. It has helped to get new interest into the show and beyond just that, Kim has already landed new roles before production has even wrapped.

In speaking in a new interview with Grazia about the part, Emma calls out Ryan Murphy for casting Kardashian in the role, and she had nothing but positive things to say about the casting in general:

“When Ryan called me and said, ‘Kim Kardashian is playing your publicist,’ I was like, ‘You just surpassed genius status.’ I just thought it was so brilliant. And that’s Ryan’s gift: seeing things in people that they don’t necessarily see in themselves, and putting them in roles that no one else would put them in. He did that for me, and he did that for Kim this season in such a smart way.”

Now whenever American Horror Story: Delicate does return to FX, one of the bigger question marks will be whether Kim’s character of Siobhan has something terrible in mind for Anna’s baby. Based on the end of episode 5, it feels like some dark or super-demonic twist may be around the corner.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

