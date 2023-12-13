American Horror Story: Delicate: Sarah Paulson on Kim Kardashian

We know that a lot of people had questions about Kim Kardashian being cast on American Horror Story: Delicate and in a lot of ways, we get it. She is not known as an actress, and is also probably one of the most polarizing celebrities in America. You are asking her to come on board and play an enormous part in a beloved franchise — it makes sense for people to be nervous.

With that being said, hasn’t Kim proven to be pretty good as Siobhan? She’s received mostly positive reviews and beyond just that, she’s lined up both a movie role and an upcoming series project that allows her to stick with executive producer Ryan Murphy. She’s also gotten the stamp of approval now from one of the most iconic names in the franchise.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

In a post on Twitter, Sarah Paulson (one of the most prolific names in the entire American Horror Story world) made it clear that “[Kim] is great on the show,” responding to some praise she gave Kim on the street. Personally, we still think that the best for her is still to come, given that we are only at the end of Part 1 right now and it feels like there are some sinister things going on with Siobhan. After all, did she have one of Anna’s Oscar rivals killed? That’s the implication from the cliffhanger…

We wish that there was a return date announced for part 2 of the series right now, but our hope is that we’re going to be seeing it launch at some point early next year. For now, it doesn’t benefit anyone to be waiting all that long. (The delay in production came via the SAG-AFTRA strike.)

Related – Get more news now entering the next American Horror Story: Delicate right now

What have you thought about Kim Kardashian on American Horror Story: Delicate so far?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







