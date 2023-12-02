American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 return date: December?

Now that we are in the month of December, is there a chance that we’re going to see American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 finally arrive? Obviously, we have been waiting to see this for a good while now.

After all, remember for a moment here that the original plan here was for this show to actually not have such a big hiatus, but a lot of that changed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike (otherwise known as the AMPTP failing to give actors a fair deal). FX didn’t want to wait to give us some of the story, which is what led to us having the big chunk of story that we got.

So where are things going to go moving forward? We still think it’d be a surprise if we saw the rest of this season in December, largely because production only recently kicked back off. We do think that it’s possible we end up seeing the show back when we get around to January, mostly because we don’t think that there is all that much in the way of post-production time required with a show like this.

The best-case scenario

For the time being, let’s just say that we’d be rather overjoyed if we even get some sort of return date before the month concludes, and also a few more details of what lies ahead. We know that we left off in an interesting place, especially since it feels like Kim Kardashian’s character of Siobhan is some sort of master witch or possibly the devil. What is going on right now with Anna’s baby? It is certainly a fair question at this point in time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

