American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6: Has filming resumed?

For everyone out there eager to see American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 back in the new year, here’s more reason to be excited. Based on early indications in New York, filming has resumed for the current chapter of the anthology!

As some of you may be aware already, filming for the Ryan Murphy production was pushed back this summer following the onset of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Now that things are settled and we are past the Thanksgiving holiday, we have a chance to see everyone get back at work.

So how much work remains to be done on this season? That remains the big question mark, and we certainly think that it will dictate when the folks at FX feel it is best to get second part of the season out there. We tend to think that if they have their way, the ideal situation would be to have the show back on the air come January. This would enable them the opportunity to ensure that they can try to capture at least some momentum from the fall, though that may be difficult, all things considered. After all, we think that there are a lot of people out there who are already starting to forget what happened!

Our prediction for part 2 is, at this point, pretty darn simple: Things are going to get weird. Aren’t they almost always with this show? We’ve got some characters who are seemingly immortal, there’s something off about Anna’s baby, and there is at least a good chance that Siobhan is the devil. Who knows what other sort of crazy stuff that this series could bring to the table down the line here?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

