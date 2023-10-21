American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6: Is Siobhan guilty?

As we endure the super-long wait in order to see American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 arrive on FX, of course there’s a lot to think about! Above all else here, the biggest question has to be tied to Kim Kardashian’s character of Siobhan.

We don’t think that this situation is really that complicated to think about at the end of the day. At the conclusion of episode 5, it was revealed that Anna’s chief competitor in a prospective Oscar race has tied in a particularly gruesome way — and the implication seems to be that Siobhan is actually responsible. Even though she represents both clients, she has repeatedly checked in with Anna on just how badly she wants to get this award. It is, therefore, quite feasible that there is some sort of trade going on here — a baby for an Oscar. Maybe Anna gives birth, but this child is going to be taken from her and used for some sort of sinister purpose. At the moment, this is the easiest assumption that we can draw based on everything so far.

Here is the biggest problem with this theory: How does Anna’s competition dying really help her? If anything, you can make an assumption here that it actually hurts her at the end of the day. This is the sort of thing that Oscar voters would use to immortalize her after the fact, at least provided that there was not something dark and twisted at the center of her death.

Also, would Siobhan really be this obvious? If you were Anna, after all of this we tend to think that she would be the first person you would look to as a suspect, especially based on the conversation that just happened.

As we prepare to see American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6, do you really think that Siobhan is responsible?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

