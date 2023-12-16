Found season 1 episode 12 spoilers: Are more flashbacks ahead?

Just in case you were wondering what more is set to be unleashed on Found season 1 before we get to the end of the finale, we have some more clues.

In particular, one of the things that the show has done a good job at as of late is slowly giving us more and more clues about the past of Gabi and Sir, and that is 100% going to continue. We’ve seen a little bit of their origin story already, but it is about to continue. For more on that, check out what Mark-Paul Gosselaar had to say to TV Insider:

“We will go all the way to day one of Sir meeting Gabrielle at school and see how the relationship in his mind blossomed and see her demise, which should answer some questions for the audience. I hope they enjoy it. For me, as a fan of the show while I was reading the scripts, it was definitely satisfying and left me wanting more.”

What are we going to learn through this moment? At the very least, a better look inside his head. We’re not sure that it will make him any easier to understand but at the same time, we’re also not sure that this is the point. Instead, we tend to think that the goal here is to simply give us a far better understanding of what could be happening in the present based on what came before. Sure, Sir has continued to be locked up in Gabi’s basement and that hasn’t changed; however, there is no guarantee that things are going to stay that way forever.

Let’s just put it this way: If you think that Found is going to wrap up in the new year with something less than a bang, you are only kidding yourself. Things are going to be crazy.

