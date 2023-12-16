Beacon 23 season 1 finale video: What is the message?

Just in case you were not aware, the Beacon 23 season 1 finale is coming this weekend — so what are you going to see throughout?

Well, based on the newly-released promo, one thing does feel pretty much clear: Everyone is counting on Aster. Or, at least those who travel out to the Beacon to begin with.

For most of the season, the idea of her being connected to the mysterious rocks has been teased a dozen or so times over. However, at the same time there hasn’t been all that much in the way of greater context as to why that is. We do at least know now that the character was at Beacon 23 before, and that seems to be significant. (With that being said, Bart does not appear to remember her.)

In the aforementioned promo here, it is made out to seem as though there is some sort of important, potentially-profound message that Aster is meant to receive … but what is it? How will that shape the future of the human race, if at all? There are a ton of questions here and since we are also talking about a mysterious artifact, there is no real way to know that the message she receives is going to be altogether decipherable.

Now, we know that there is a season 2 coming for the show and by virtue of that, we do have questions regarding how many loose ends could be tied up. Personally, we are not that optimistic that a lot will, mostly because of the fact that this show revels largely on the mystery. Why would they shift away all that much from that?

