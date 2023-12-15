Beacon 23 season 1 episode 7, 8: Is there extended finale?

As many of you may be aware at the moment, Beacon 23 season 1 episodes 7 and episode 8 are going to be airing back to back on Sunday. This is an epic two-hour event … but is it really two hours? Is the show going to be extended beyond this?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say this at the moment: The show is going to do a lot in a little time, regardless of if it runs over or not. There are so many questions that need to be answered, whether it be about the rocks, the future of Aster and Halan, and also what we’ve seen in the past.

Now that we’ve said all of this right now, let’s just make it clear: Per the listings that we’ve seen, this is going to be a two-hour finale and nothing more. There are no plans for it to run over, and that may trace all the way back to when the show was originally a Spectrum Original prior to MGM+ acquiring it. That’s a tough thing to figure out at a distance.

The most important thing to us about the end of this season is honestly pretty simple: That we just have a clearer picture for what is ahead in a second season. We already know that the series is coming back, so that’s not something that we honestly have to spend that much time worrying about. Instead, we can just sit back and concentrate on whatever the story could be, and we do anticipate that there are going to be more twists and turns ahead.

We do give Beacon 23 a lot of credit for being so ambitious and playing around with time. Do we wish that things were clearer at times? Sure, but at least this is a project that is firmly swinging for the fences.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

