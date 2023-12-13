Beacon 23 season 1 episode 8 (finale): The real focal point?

As we prepare for the two-part Beacon 23 season 1 finale event this weekend, aren’t there a lot of different points of discussion? We tend to think so and because of that, the main key here could be focus.

So what is it that, above all else, that the MGM+ series should be looking at entering this next chapter? We do think it has to be tied to the show’s central mystery…

Do we think that every single loose end is going to be tied together in the finale? Probably not but at the very least, it feels like we should be learning more about the rocks themselves. Why are they so valuable, and what can be done in regards to them and Aster, Halan, and QTA? This is a mystery that has already spanned generations and a multitude of different characters, and it is absolutely our hope that the creative team decides to give us more of a grounding with this particular part of the story. Everything right now seems to be about them — they may have brought both Lena Headey and Stephan James’ characters to the Beacon in the first place. There is something about them that has characters risking their lives.

We do believe that a certain element of mystery does help a show like Beacon 23 stay intriguing; however, at the same exact time there are certain limitations to it, as well. You have to carefully work to balance out the mystery and then also making sure you have a map that viewers can understand. We’re not sure that we are fully there just yet, so let’s just hope that changes before we get to the closing minutes this weekend. Sure, a season 2 is confirmed, but do we have to wait for all the answers until then?

