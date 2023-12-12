Beacon 23 season 1 episode 8 (finale): Cliffhanger ahead?

Did you know that this weekend, you are going to have a chance to see Beacon 23 season 1 episode 7 and episode 8? There is a two-part finale coming that will hopefully answer quite a few questions about the larger mysteries. Are we going to understand the rocks, or at the very least what exactly is happening with QTA?

Well, given that this series has already been renewed for a season 2, it also makes sense to ask another question: Should we be gearing up for a cliffhanger?

Well, for the time being, here is how we can start things off: For the time being, no cliffhanger has been confirmed. However, we do think there’s a reasonably-good chance at it. Just remember the following here for a moment: This is a show that has worked to generate discussion and raise questions. Why not find a way to keep that going for as long as possible?

As for what a cliffhanger could be at the moment…

Is there a chance that we learn something new about the rocks and their purpose? Could someone new arrive at the Beacon? If there is one thing that we can say at the moment here, it’s simply this: We do tend to think that the folks at QTA are probably not going to leave this place alone until they get what they want. As for what exactly that is, does it all go back to what Milan had to say about conquering death? Didn’t we learn a lot of that for a reason? For the time being, we at least tend to think so.

For now, let’s just sit back and be excited for whatever the future holds, and that this show can still shock us…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

