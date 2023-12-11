Beacon 23 season 1 finale to be two-episode event

Just in case you were not excited enough already to see the Beacon 23 season 1 finale over on MGM+, know this: You are going to be seeing it soon!

This week, it has been officially confirmed that the final two episodes of the Lena Headey – Stephan James series are going to be premiering this Sunday on the aforementioned service. This makes at least some measure of sense when you remember that a week from Sunday will be Christmas Eve and by virtue of that, you’re not going to have a chance to see new episodes of a number of shows that are out there.

So with the aforementioned in mind, it makes more sense now to go ahead and preview both of the stories that are ahead. Just go ahead and check out the two synopses that we have for you below.

Season 1 episode 7, “End Transmission” – An organization known as “The Column” arrives at Beacon 23, revealing even more about the rocks.

Season 1 episode 8, “Adamantine” – The QTA Mothership descends on Beacon 23, and Aster must make a life-or-death decision.

Will there be a cliffhanger?

It’s hard to speculate too much on that as of right now, but we do know that the series has already been renewed for a season 2. With that in mind, it is our hope that we have at least some sort of captivating tease — but also a few answers. We do think it would be a little bit more beneficial if we were able to get a more cohesive story moving into the next chapter, as things have been rather scattershot as of late.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

