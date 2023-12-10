Beacon 23 season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

As we prepare to see Beacon 23 season 1 episode 7 next week, there is so much to be prepared for here.

So, where should we start things off with “End Transmission”? Well, a natural place is noting that we are almost at the end of the season! There are only two episodes and through those, it is our feeling that there are some big revelations ahead — and for us personally, we also hope this means opportunities to actually stay in the same timeline a little bit. There is some value in the flashbacks, but we also want to see things move forward more with Aster and Halan. That was a part of the magic of the first three stories that we had a chance to see!

If you do want to get a small smattering of details all about what the future holds here, we suggest that you check out the full Beacon 23 season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

An organization known as “The Column” arrives at Beacon 23, revealing even more about the rocks.

Given that we’ve already see The Column in episode 6 in a different time period, we have a small sense of who they are and beyond that, what they are really about. Hopefully, that knowledge allows the show to move into giving some more specifics about the rocks and the ultimate endgame here. For now, it feels like so much of it ties into what we saw from Milan back in episode 4, where the show brought in all of these interesting ideas all about conquering death. That’s where the writing was really able to get into some interesting moral arguments; isn’t that what great science fiction is about the vast majority of the time? We tend to think so.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

