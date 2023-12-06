Beacon 23 season 1 episode 8 spoilers: First finale details!

If you are not aware, the first season of Beacon 23 is only going to be eight episodes. That’s not a lot of time to tell a story and yet, at the same time, we know that there’s a season 2 coming! That does at least give us something more to look forward to and we’re thrilled about that.

In the end, our feeling right now is that the season 1 finale is going to end up in some sort of shocking conclusion, raising questions that the next season will be able to answer — or at least so we hope! If there is a show that should be working to give us a lot of closure at this point, it’s this one.

Let’s get a little bit more into the finale at this point. The title for what lies ahead here is “Adamantine,” and the synopsis below has some other insight on what’s coming:

The QTA Mothership descends on Beacon 23, and Aster must make a life-or-death decision.

It makes sense that the QTA Mothership is going to be playing a big role at the end of the season. After all, just think about how much we’ve been building to this moment already! We’ve already seen a wide array of different episodes feature different aspects of this organization and what they have brought to the table over the years. Our hope is that we’re going to be getting a chance here to see some answers as to what QTA presumably wants with the rocks and beyond that, what Aster and/or Halan could be doing from here. We are hoping, after all, that the second season is going to continue to feature these two in some interesting ways.

