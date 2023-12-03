Beacon 23 season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Flashbacks ahead!

As we prepare to see Beacon 23 season 1 episode 6 on MGM+ next week, it feels quite clear that the rocks are essential. How much so? Well, they could be at the forefront of everything going on with Halan!

Think about it like this: They seemingly were able to influence him during his service and to some degree, they may have pulled him towards the Beacon in the first place. In episode 5, we heard them speak to him! They obviously possess some sort of control, almost like a sci-fi version of the One Ring from Lord of the Rings. Also, isn’t it possible that they are also tied to whatever Milan wanted to do in the past?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Beacon 23 videos!

For the time being, what we can say about episode 6 is quite simple — we are diving back into another timeline, and this time around, the rocks could be front and center. Just check out the full Beacon 23 season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Going back in time to show how the rocks first appeared on Beacon 23.

That isn’t much to go on, but we do think that this is an important time for the series to start to hand down at least a few answers. After all, it is fair to remember that there are only eight episodes in the first season, and there is no confirmation as to when season 2 is going to premiere! (Those episodes have already been shot, so at least that’s not something that you have to worry that much about.)

Whenever we do see more of the present, there’s one big thing for Aster and Halan to worry about: The QTA, who are surely going to be paying some sort of visit following what happened to Coley earlier this season.

Related – Check out some more discussion now about Beacon 23 season 1 episode 5

What do you most want to see moving into Beacon 23 season 1 episode 6 on MGM+?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more news.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







