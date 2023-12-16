Magnum PI season 5: Two-episode finale event now confirmed

Weeks as it was first reported that the Magnum PI season 5 finale was going to be a two-hour event, we now have more news. As a result of that, we tend to think that there are a lot of emotional reactions that some are going to have.

According to TVLine, the plan is still to air the remaining episodes of the season back-to-back on Wednesday, January 3, despite the promo earlier this week suggesting that there will only be one.

There are a couple of things that are really frustrating about this news. First, NBC already botched the promo when they could have at least given people an opportunity to prepare for the end. Now, there are going to be a lot of casual viewers who are not going to be aware in advance that those wo hours mark the end of the season and, potentially, the series.

Meanwhile, you also have the fact here that airing the two episodes back-to-back does limit promotion time and, selfishly, a chance to really have more time to save everything else that is ahead. There was no reason why the finale had to be that night, as opposed to January 10. Remember here that the One Chicago lineup does not actually start airing until we get around to January 17.

For now, let’s just hope that there are opportunities to at least get more information about these final episodes over the next couple of weeks and beyond this, that the end of the show is every bit as satisfying as we feel like it could be based on the teases we’ve received. We’re optimistic that the writers and producers will deliver great stuff, even if we are frustrated by NBC itself.

