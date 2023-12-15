Magnum PI season 5 finale: A change to the last scene?

Based on what we know right now, we are seemingly weeks away from seeing the Magnum PI season 5 finale over at NBC. Do you think that’s going to stop us from sharing scoop? Hardly.

One of the things that was great about this week, beyond just getting to see a great episode, is getting the opportunity to hear a lot from its director in Perdita Weeks. In addition to playing Juliet Higgins, she also had an opportunity to lend a personal tough. We saw a lot of great content because of that, and we still think there is more great stuff coming before the very end.

One thing that was pretty interesting about Weeks’ recent interview with Parade was hearing her say further that there were some changes made to the last scene, mostly to ensure that there was a great ending for Magnum and Higgins:

I’m really happy with the way it ended. That last scene we changed it a little bit. I’m quite a worst-case-scenario person and we didn’t know that we’re coming back. This could be the last thing that these two characters ever say to each other. Ever. I hope that it feels like some kind of resolution and that there’s a little bow on it and it’s like the cherry on top and it just gives some indication that they will live happily ever after because that’s what I want for those characters. They’ve been through enough. They deserve happiness and love.

Of course, we’re still hoping for a season 6 and we probably will even long after the finale airs — but still, it is nice to know that so much love and care went into this episode. Whether it is from the writers, the actors, or the crew behind the scenes, everyone wants you to be leaving this finale feeling good.

