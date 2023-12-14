Magnum PI season 5 episode 19 promo: ‘Ashes to Ashes’

The bad news when it comes to Magnum PI season 5 episode 19 at this point is pretty clear: You have to wait for it! The plan, at least for now, is for this show to arrive again on Wednesday, January 3.

So what can you say about this story? When it comes to danger, you are going to see a lot of it as it seems like some big-time fires are going to be at the center of the story. With a title like “Ashes to Ashes,” can you really be surprised by some of this? We certainly wouldn’t be.

We wish that there was some more news out there about what lies ahead, but we will say this: The fact that he’s even joking albeit diamond rings (albeit in a morbid context) in the promo makes us think that it is very much on his mind, and we wouldn’t be shocked if that ends up being at least a part of the finale. Given that the writers had no way to know in the finale if there was going to be another season or not, we do think that they went all out in order to ensure that there was closure. Seeing Magnum and Higgins get engaged? That at least is a way to show that they are preparing to spend the rest of their lives together.

Would we love for there to be a wedding for Miggy in a possible season 6? Sure, but we’ll take this one step at a time. For now, we’ll just keep fighting for the future — and also be super-excited with what is coming up in the next two episodes. (All signs point to the finale airing on January 10.)

