The Curse season 1 spoilers: Does ‘Green Queen’ stick?

As we get further and further into The Curse season 1, obviously there are a lot of different things that we are left to wonder. Where in the world is this story going? Are there some clues in what we have seen already?

Well, let’s go ahead and note at this point that there is one major clue to what lies ahead perhaps in what we have seen already. What is that? Well, think in terms of Whitney’s desire to re-name the show Green Queen, an infinitely better name but also a real sign that she is looking to make it more about her and less about Asher.

Well, here is what is interesting: The title for the finale is “Green Queen,” which seems to suggest that the further this show goes, the more that Asher could be frozen out. The unfortunate truth is that he does not necessarily have a place within this world, even if he’d like to think that he does. He’s not needed for the show and at this point, Dougie is already actively making a mockery of him in most scenarios. We don’t think that Dougie cares so much about Asher personally, but we also know that he loves bringing people down to “his level,” even if that means making them as miserable as he possibly can. Would we be all that shocked if he opted to do something similar here? Let’s just put it in rather simple terms: No. Not at all.

In the end, our feeling here is mostly that the finale is going to present Whitney with a crossroads, and an interesting path forward for her future. She may be able to become this “Green Queen,” but what would this title really mean?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

